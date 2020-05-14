Kevin Sandidge November 1, 1973 - Sunday, May 10, 2020 Kevin Sandidge, 46, of Monroe passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. He was born to Deborah Sandidge and the late Elburn Earl Sandidge on November 1, 1973. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Baptist Church with the Rev. Troy Anderson officiating. Family and friends may view on Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Sandidge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries