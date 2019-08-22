James Earl Sandidge James Earl Sandidge, 79, of Amherst, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Fairmont Crossing Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on June 9, 1940, to the late James Boyd Sandidge and Eunice Naomie Sandidge in Amherst County, Virginia. James Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Pearlie G. Sandidge; one brother, Elder Justice C. Sandidge Sr.; his grandparents, Deacon Earl Sandidge and Deaconess Louise Sandidge and Mrs. Eva Jones; and granddaughter, Denesha L. Glover. James Earl leave to cherish his memory 13 children, James L. Sandidge (Joyce) of Madison Heights, Eunice D. Sandidge of Amherst, Rodney A. Sandidge (Francine) of Amherst, Margie R. Blakey of Amherst, Angelina Scott (Kevin) of Appomattox, Dwane Sandidge (Cheryl) of Amherst, Diane Sandidge of Amherst, Marilyn Glover of Madison Heights, Carlos McDaniel of Mexico, Michael Turner of Amherst, Cheyene M. Sandidge (Debbie) of Amherst, Monica Revely (Carlos) of Madison Heights, and Monique Harris of Madison Heights; adopted daughter, Barbara Canada of Amherst; his former wife, Lucy M. Sandidge; a devoted friend, Ms. Dorothy C. McCoy, 49 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, nine great great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. A service celebrating his life will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church, in Amherst, Va., with the Rev. Rodney Harris, officiating, and the Rev. Rodney Sandidge, eulogist. The family will receive friends at the home of his son, Rodney Sandidge 711 Union Hill Rd., Amherst, VA 24521. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.