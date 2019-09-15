Warren Kenneth Sanborn Sr., 79, of Madison Heights, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was the loving husband of Irene E. Sanborn for over 57 years. Warren was born on July 1, 1940, in Millinocket, Maine, a son of the late Weldon Sanborn and Gertrude Cole Sanborn. Warren honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a professional machinist by trade. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Warren K. Sanborn, Jr. of Madison Heights. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home Madison Heights. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
