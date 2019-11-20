Justin Andrew Samuels, 43, of Amherst, passed on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at his home. Born in Lynchburg, on April 9, 1976, Justin was the son of Eric Harry and Roberta Caroline (Smith) Samuels. He was U.S. Army veteran, a General Contractor and a member of Clifford Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Christine A. Samuels; brothers, Joel Samuels, Jonathan Samuels (April), Joseph Samuels, Jacob Samuels, Jeriel Samuels (Brittney), and Keith Dawson (Olga), all of Amherst, and Joshua Samuels (Jennifer) of Troy; sisters, Heather Walker (Tracy Goyne) of Alex, Okla., Jenny Desko (William) of Midlothian, Vanessa Kennemur (Justin) of Tallahassee, Fla., and Laura (George) of Tampa, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Katlyn, Isabelle, Luke, Ethan, Ezekiel, Samantha, Kiingsley and Casey; and numerous other beloved family and friends. In addition, Ed (deceased) and Bonnie Dawson, as well as Roger and Candy Prueitt helped form Justin into the man he became. Justin made friends wherever he went, was always willing to help others, and lived his life to the fullest. The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m., Friday November 22, 2019, at Driskill Funeral Chapel, and 11 a.m., until 1 p.m. at Clifford Baptist Church on Saturday November 23, 2019, followed immediately with the funeral service by Pastor Mike Fitzgerald. Private interment will follow at the Dawson Family Cemetery with Military Honors. Family and friends are welcome to join in a celebration of Justin's life, following the burial at 4 p.m. at the home of Keith and Olga Dawson. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
