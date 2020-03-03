Joseph A. Saltzer Jr. died peacefully at Lynchburg General Hospital after a brief illness on March 1, 2020. Born in Valley View, Pa., on April 22, 1935, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Saltzer Sr. and Eva Bixler Saltzer. Raised in Flushing Queens, N.Y., he attended The New York State Maritime College obtaining a degree in Marine Engineering. Upon graduation he served in the U.S. Navy. He later obtained an MBA from Lynchburg College. Joe retired from Babcock and Wilcox after 40 years of service. He was then able to pursue his hobbies and interests, making life long friends along the way. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Leitner Saltzer for 61 years; and father to Joseph A. Saltzer III (Kevin) and Michael A. Saltzer (Laura). In addition, he is survived by his three grandchildren, Michael, Caitlin, and Robert; and great-grandson, Perry. Also left to cherish his memory are his sister, Sandra Schneider (Robert); sisters-in-law, Diane Broderick (Richard), Jean Clody (James), and Elizabeth Leitner, many nieces, nephews, friends; and his beloved dog, Trisha. Per Joes request there will be no formal service. A celebration of life will be held at a late date. The family would like to thank the compassionate staff on the fourth floor of LGH for their excellent care provided. To honor his memory donations can be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, 501 B, 12th Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504, or Izaak Walton League of Lynchburg, 210 Izaak Walton Park Rd., Amherst, VA 24521. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.