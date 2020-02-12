Paul Brown Salmon passed away in Aldie, Virginia on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the loving presence of his wife, Pamela Harding Salmon. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward Austin Salmon and Anna Elizabeth Salmon; and his brother, Edward Austin Salmon Jr. He is survived by his brother, Richard Lee Salmon; sisters-in-law, Barbara and Rebecca Salmon; and a host of nieces and nephews. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, he graduated from the Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary, and served two years in the United States Navy receiving an honorable discharge. Paul had an outstanding career as a graphic artist. Among his clients were NASA, Time-Life Books, NBC, National Geographic, and the Smithsonian. Three of his paintings were included in the Artist and the Space Shuttle Exhibit at the Air and Space Museum. Honored by the Postal Office, Paul created the stamp art for the First Supersonic Flight (1997), General "Billy"Mitchell (1999) and Sally Ride (2018). A memorial gathering for Paul will occur at a later date.
