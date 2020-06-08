February 22, 1935 - June 4, 2020 Barbara M. Salmon, 85, of Lynchburg (Campbell County), passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, George N. Maddox; her mother, Mary (Godsey) Maddox; and her brother, George N. (Neal) Maddox Jr. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard L. Salmon; her daughters, Beth (Greg) Metcalf and LeeAnn DiMartino; her sisters, Peggy (Al) Coville and Sarah Jane (Richard) Ewers. Barbara was a devoted grandmother to Zach DiMartino, Neal and Ross Metcalf and a wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews. Barbara was a lifetime resident of Lynchburg making her home of 60 years on Timberlake. She retired from Lynchburg College (University of Lynchburg) after years serving as the Assistant Registrar. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. Barbara loved music, playing piano and shared her talents by teaching piano for numerous years. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, social gatherings and a good game of bridge. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Diuguid Funeral Service Waterlick Chapel, 21914 Timberlake Road. There will be a private graveside service on Friday, June 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Memory of Barbara Salmon to The Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donations. Diuguid Funeral Service - Waterlick 21914 Timberlake Road

