February 22, 1935 - June 4, 2020 Barbara M. Salmon, 85, of Lynchburg (Campbell County), passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, George N. Maddox; her mother, Mary (Godsey) Maddox; and her brother, George N. (Neal) Maddox Jr. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard L. Salmon; her daughters, Beth (Greg) Metcalf and LeeAnn DiMartino; her sisters, Peggy (Al) Coville and Sarah Jane (Richard) Ewers. Barbara was a devoted grandmother to Zach DiMartino, Neal and Ross Metcalf and a wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews. Barbara was a lifetime resident of Lynchburg making her home of 60 years on Timberlake. She retired from Lynchburg College (University of Lynchburg) after years serving as the Assistant Registrar. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. Barbara loved music, playing piano and shared her talents by teaching piano for numerous years. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, social gatherings and a good game of bridge. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Diuguid Funeral Service Waterlick Chapel, 21914 Timberlake Road. There will be a private graveside service on Friday, June 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Memory of Barbara Salmon to The Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donations. Diuguid Funeral Service - Waterlick 21914 Timberlake Road
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.