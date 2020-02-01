Robert B. Salido Sr., 82, of Lynchburg, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was the loving husband of Irene Albosta Salido for 54 years. Born on December 8, 1937, in Long Beach, Calif., he was the son of the late Robert B. and Josefina Serrano Salido. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five children, Robert B. Salido Jr., Nicholas Salido, Edward Salido, Arthur Salido and Sandra Salido; 11 grandchildren and one, Tristen, who is deceased. Robert received his degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Arizona and his Professional Engineering license shortly after. His engineering career focused on aeronautical engineering, working on projects in the space industry, jet engines and nuclear power plant industry. Robert was devoted to his Catholic faith and love of God, his family and his philosophical writings; and he was an excellent artist. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, with Fr. James Gallagher Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Church Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Salido Sr., Robert B.
