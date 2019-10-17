James Edward Sales Sr., 75, of Madison Heights, Va., departed this life Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his residence. Born in Amherst County, he was the son of the late John A.and Mattie B. Sales. He was the husband of Marian Crawley Sales. He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, retired from Centra Health, and was an avid sports fan. In addition to his wife, Marian, he is survived by his son, James E. (Jay) Sales Jr., (Nesha) of Lynchburg, Va.; daughters, Jackie Charlton (Marcus) of Christiansburg, Va. and Melissa Ferguson (Mitchel) of Lynchburg, Va.; eight grandchildren; four sisters, Eleanor Hall of Landover, Md., Geraldine Thomas of Washington, D.C., Carolyn Strange of Amherst, Va., and Mildred Bennett of Philadelphia, Pa.; two brothers, Andrew and Roosevelt Sales of Amherst, Va.; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A Homegoing Celebration will be conducted on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church, in Amherst, with the Rev. Russell Gary Lee, officiating and the Rev. Charles Lewis, Eulogist.Interment will follow in The Sales Family Cemetery. Family and friends may view his remains Friday, October 18, 2019, and Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Community Funeral Home, Lynchburg with the family being present Saturday evening from 5 until 6 p.m. All other times at the home, 131 Sweeney Road, Madison Heights, Va. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va., Richard A. Sales- Manager, with local assistance being provided by Community Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. To send condolences you can email, hairstonfuneralhome@ yahoo.com or visit our website. Flowers can be sent to Community Funeral Home.
