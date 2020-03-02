Malvyn "Roscoe" Sale Jr., 85, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at his residence after a long illness. He was the husband of Gladys Tomlin Sale for almost 60 years. Born in Lynchburg on July 29, 1934, he was the son of the late Malvyn Roscoe Sale Sr. and Irma Mae Agee Sale and was also preceded in death by an infant son, Ryan Alexander Sale. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Keebler Company. He was also a lifetime member of Fort Hill United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School class. Roscoe was an active sports fan and was active in the Lynchburg Senior Recreation Leagues. He also represented Virginia in the Senior National Sports Olympics. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Diane Tucker (Randy) of Forest, Va., Sonny Sale (Laura) of Rincon, Ga., and Sherry Wood (Jeff) of Winter Garden, Fla.; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to Leanne, Rebecca, Cindy, and Sheila of Centra Hospice for their loving care and support. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Fort Hill United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Lynchburg , Va. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, Va., from 6 until 8 p.m. Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Service information
Mar 3
Visitation
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Mar 4
Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Fort Hill United Methodist Church
106 Oakridge Blvd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
106 Oakridge Blvd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
