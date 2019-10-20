Timothy James Rutman, 78, of Rustburg, Va., passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born in Harrisburg, Pa. on July 7, 1941, as the son of the late Daniel Rutman and Emma Idessia Hoffman Rutman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Deneen Rutman; and a sister, Nyla DeArmitt. Tim received Christ as his Savior when he was 12 years old and served Him throughout his lifetime. He was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and also faithfully served, with his wife, Cathy, as a Missionary to Ireland, with Community Bible Study International for 11 years. Tim proudly served in the United States Air Force for 23 years and achieved the rank of Chief Master Sergeant before retiring. In wartime, he served as a Combat Medic in Vietnam. Tim enriched the lives of those who survived him, wife of 57 years, Cathy Byrne Rutman; his children, Debbie Johnson and husband, Richard, Colleen Helmick and husband, Jerry, Joanne Edwards and husband, Barry; sister, Miriam Martin of Pa.; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and countless beloved friends and extended family members. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Thomas Road Baptist Church inside Pate Chapel, with the Rev. Gary Stewart officiating. Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 16. Interment will be at a later date. Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360, is assisting the family, however, any floral condolences should only be sent directly to the memorial service location, on the date of the service. In lieu of flowers/plants, the family has requested that donations be made to Community Bible Study International to support the missionary work in Europw, specifically, Ireland. Donate online at communitybiblestudy.org "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants" Psalms 116:15
