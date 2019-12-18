Kathleen Rohrer Runk, 91, went to be with her Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert Eugene Runk. Born in Orbisonia, Pennsylvania, August 4, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Thornton Rohrer and Currance James Rohrer. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Woodford Rohrer and Donnie Rohrer; four sisters, Barb Fogal, Helen Gioacobello, Evelyn Parks and Winifred Ott; and one grandson, Todd Rollins. She is survived by one daughter, Dianne Rollins of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; two sons, Robert Terry Runk and his wife, Linda, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Brian Jeffery Runk and his wife, Vickie, of Forest, Va.; one brother, Jimmy Rohrer and his wife, Eleanor, of Harrisburg, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Travis Rollins, Tucker Rollins, Bradley Runk, Taylor Runk, Nathan Runk, Brian Christopher Runk, Caitlyn Kathleen Runk and Chandler Pratt Runk; five great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. Kathleen was known by her quite often used words of wisdom, "Life is what you make it." She believed everyone had the ability to see the glass half full instead of half empty. She was an encourager and saw good in everyone. She loved her family and her grandchildren were an added jewel that she adored and looked forward to their correspondence and visits. The family would like to thank the care staff at Runk and Pratt of Leesville where she received the best personal care ever, and to the nurses and staff of Seven Hills Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Also a special thank you to Carolyn Wooten for taking a special interest in her and loving her for us. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens in Chambersburg, Pa. with the Rev. Carl McKee officiating. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vessey Street, 28th floor, New York, NY 10281, www.jdrf.org. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
