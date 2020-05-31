May 28, 2020 Lois Frances Orange Ruff, 88, of Bedford, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Holdren officiating. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

