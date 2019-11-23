Wilma K. E. Rucker born July 24, 1961, departed this life on November 21, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Friends and family will be greeted at the home of her sister-in-law, Kate Taylor, at 1016 Long Meadows Drive. A visitation will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019, 6 to 7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place at Diamond Hill Baptist Church on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. Please visit Community Funeral Home website at www.communityfuneralhomeinc.com. Community Funeral Home directing
