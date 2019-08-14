James Edward Rucker Sr. James Edward Rucker Sr. of Lynchburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Virginia Baptist Hospital. James was the son of the late Joseph Rucker and Mamie Rucker. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Margaret Smith; one daughter, Irene Marie Horsley; one sister, Mamie E. McDaniel; and four uncles, George Smith, Dealy Smith, Ray Smith, and Frank Smith. James was a member of Timothy Baptist Church. He was a member of Vans Unlimited Van Club and also a member of the Masonic Lodge for many years. James was employed by Lynchburg Ready Mix for many years. He leaves to cherish his memory, four daughters, Brenda Horsley of Lynchburg Va., Coretta Thurman of Buena Vista, Va., Tina Thurman and Tina Word, of both, Lynchburg; two sons, James Rucker Jr. and Jessie Rucker, both of Lynchburg; two extended family members, Alfred Horsley and Freddie Horsley, both of Lynchburg; three brothers, Otha Rucker, of Lowesville, Va., Steve Rucker, of Monroe, Va., and Donell Rucker ( Shirley), of Lynchburg; two sisters, Alberta Waugh (William) of Madison Heights, and Bernice Rucker (David) of Lynchburg; one special aunt, Cordine Rose of Madison Heights; 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Timothy Baptist Church, in Amherst with the Rev. Warren Napier, officiating and the Rev. James Johnson, eulogist. The interment will be held in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service from 6 until 7 p.m. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.