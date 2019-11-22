A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Monroe. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.

Tags

Load entries