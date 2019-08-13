James Edward Rucker James Edward Rucker Sr., 75, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Virginia Baptist Hospital. He was born on May 5, 1944, to the late James Smith and Margaret Scruggs Smith. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Timothy Baptist Church, in Amherst, with the Rev. Warren Napier, officiating and the Rev. James Johnson, eulogist. The interment will be held in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service from 6 until 7 p.m. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
