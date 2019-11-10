Joseph "Tony" Anthony Rucker III, 81, of Bedford, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Tony was born September 19, 1938 in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of Joseph Anthony Rucker II and Alice Herndon Rucker. Tony graduated from Hampden-Sydney College and played football for the Tigers. He worked as a Chartered Life Underwriter agent for The Equitable Life Assurance Company for over thirty-five years. Tony was an avid golfer and loved hunting, fishing and college football. Go Heels! Roll Tide! He is survived by his wife, Nora; his son, John and wife, Kelli; daughter, Anne Zero and husband, James; stepchildren, Stephen Thompson Jr. and Tracey Rosser; and grandchildren, Joe and Darby Zero, Lily, Jay and Anna Rucker and Travis and Stevie Rosser. Funeral services will be Monday, November 11, 2019, 1 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 314 North Bridge Street, Bedford, Va. Reception to follow the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, VA 24523 or St. John's Episcopal Church. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.