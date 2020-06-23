Dawn "Dawnie" Starling Royal, of Pamplin, Va., peacefully departed her earth suit and her spirit entered the presence of her Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Dawn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Born January 11, 1949, in Charlotte, N.C., she was the daughter of Marie Brown Starling and the late Edgar L. Starling. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 52 plus years, W. Durwood Royal of Pamplin; a daughter, Tiffany Royal Powell and husband, Randy of Lyons, Ga.; a son, Andre Royal and wife, Jennifer of Appomattox, Va.; grandchildren, Roman Davis and wife, Nerlene of Tagbilaran City, Philippines, Justin Davis of Claxton, Ga., Hannah Royal of Harrisonburg, Va., and Grace Royal of Appomattox, Va.; great-grandson, Avalent Davis and his mother, Alishia Gay of Claxton, Ga.; and Dawn's mother, Marie B. Starling of Belmont, N.C. Dawn graduated from Western Illinois University. Her dream was to write children's books but she never had one published. She loved English literature, and as she called it "nest building" with her family on her organic farm although the past few years she was not able to garden. She enjoyed traveling and was blessed to visit a lot of interesting places but always would say "there's no place like home'. She was an accomplished pianist who taught her children and grandchildren how to read music and play the piano. A graveside funeral service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont, N.C. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., with the Rev. Harry Davis officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Appomattox, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Christian Aid Mission, 1201 5th Street Extended, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
