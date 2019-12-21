Rebecca "Beckie" Crawley Rowland, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Haywood Burton Rowland. Born on May 2, 1923 in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Maurice Earley Crawley and the late Minnie Harris Crawley. She was a faithful, life-long member of Fairview Christian Church, the Loyal Sons and Daughters Sunday School Class, and the Church Choir. She taught children's Sunday school and was involved in numerous other church activities. Beckie is survived by her daughter, Susan R. Lewis (Larry); her son, Haywood Bert Rowland (Brenda); her granddaughters, Jennifer Arnold (Fordys) and Rebecca Votaw (Micah); her grandson, Daniel Haywood Rowland; her great-grandsons, Zackary and Ryan Arnold; a special niece, Faye Madonia; and great-niece, Deborah Goughnour. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dick, Lewis, Frederick, Marshall, and Paul Crawley; her sisters, Ruth Pugh, Edythe Jackson, and Reva Reid. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg from 4 to 6 p.m. A celebration of Beckie's life will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Fairview Christian Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Coretha Loughridge officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Fairmont Crossing for the loving care they provided for the past six years. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Rowland, Rebecca " Beckie" Crawley
