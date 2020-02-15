Robert Eugene Rowe, 87, of Lynchburg, Va., died Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Arlene Shirley Edgecomb Rowe. Robert was born on Monday, January 30, 1933, in Farmington, Maine. He was the son of the late Leo Rowe and the late Lucy Romney Rowe. In addition to his wife, Arlene, Robert is survived by his children, George V. Rowe (Valda) and Wanda Shari Rowe; his grandchildren, Robert Travis Rowe, George Alexander Rowe, Matthew Robert Davidson (Brenda), and Kasey Therene Chappell (Jordan), Wren Levi Rowe, Chayce Samuel Rowe, Thresa-Grace Rowe; and one great-grandchild, Joseph Matthew Davidson. Robert proudly served our country as a member of the United States Navy from July 1951 to July 1956. Robert was stationed in Adak, Alaska, working on radio communications. Robert was and electrical engineer and earned several degrees including an MBA and post grad certifications. He initially worked at Bell Telephone Laboratories and retired after a long career at AT&T. Robert enjoyed sailing the Maine Coast with his family. A wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Robert was surrounded with love and words cannot describe how deeply he will be missed. An Interment will be conducted in Camden, Maine at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Rowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries