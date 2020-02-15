Robert Eugene Rowe, 87, of Lynchburg, Va., died Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Arlene Shirley Edgecomb Rowe. Robert was born on Monday, January 30, 1933, in Farmington, Maine. He was the son of the late Leo Rowe and the late Lucy Romney Rowe. In addition to his wife, Arlene, Robert is survived by his children, George V. Rowe (Valda) and Wanda Shari Rowe; his grandchildren, Robert Travis Rowe, George Alexander Rowe, Matthew Robert Davidson (Brenda), and Kasey Therene Chappell (Jordan), Wren Levi Rowe, Chayce Samuel Rowe, Thresa-Grace Rowe; and one great-grandchild, Joseph Matthew Davidson. Robert proudly served our country as a member of the United States Navy from July 1951 to July 1956. Robert was stationed in Adak, Alaska, working on radio communications. Robert was and electrical engineer and earned several degrees including an MBA and post grad certifications. He initially worked at Bell Telephone Laboratories and retired after a long career at AT&T. Robert enjoyed sailing the Maine Coast with his family. A wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Robert was surrounded with love and words cannot describe how deeply he will be missed. An Interment will be conducted in Camden, Maine at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
+2
+2
+2
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.