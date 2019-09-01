Michele Tolley Karras, 67, of Forest, passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born in Las Vegas, Nev. on October 17, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Charles Austin Roupe and Kathleen Lavery Roupe. She was the loving wife of Peter William Karras for 29 years. In addition to her husband, Peter, Michele is survived by her sons, Jeffrey A. Tolley, Kevin Tolley (Katherine), William M. Karras (Betsy) and Jeffrey Karras (Helen); daughter, Heather E. Karras; sister, Denise R. Yavorsky (William); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Michele truly loved life. She traveled the globe with friends and family and brought joy to those around her with a beautiful smile and beaming Irish eyes. She loved music, and to dance and rejoice with friends. She loved cooking exotic dishes, learning new things, and was always up for adventures. To friends and family, Michele had an unshakable faith in God and always provided wise counsel and a shoulder to lean on. Michele's selflessness, Love and determination was truly without limits. She valiantly fought ALS for five years and still sought to serve those around her. Michele never stopped dreaming and striving for her goals. In her death, she donated her remains to further ALS research and help generations to come. She made the world a better place and continues to be an inspiration to her friends and family. Michele was a telephone pioneer, working at C&P Telephone for 17 years. Then she went on to work for U.S. Airways for 10 years and made connections throughout the community. Michele was a member of both the Dante Alighieri Society of Virginia and the Alliance Francaise de Lynchburg, Virginia. She worshiped at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Forest. The family requests that if you want to send flowers, please do or if you would like to make a memorial contribution in Michele's name to the ALS Foundation at, The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022, http://www.alsa.org/. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory by the Rev. Kate Bast. Immediately following the service, friends and family are invited to further celebrate Michele's life at a luncheon at Charley's Restaurant next door to the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405, is assisting her family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with her family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
