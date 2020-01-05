Julie Louise Rossignol, 46, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Rd. Viewing will be at 1 p.m. Please come celebrate her life. Julie was born on August 26, 1973 in Lynchburg to Richard "Dick" Lee Rossignol of Portsmouth, N.H. and Margaret "Peggy" Louise Cooper Rossignol of Detroit, Mich. Julie was a 1991 graduate of Brookville High School. She went to CVCC where she received her nursing degree and worked as a nurse for both Centra Health and Central Virginia Training Center. Julie was preceded in death by her son, John Lee Cooper Smith; mother, Peggy; and grandparents, Albert Louis and Julia Severns Trask Rossignol and William Allen and Ida Louise Ford Cooper. Julie is survived by her children, Caitlin Victoria Morton of Hampton, Va., Jarrett Xavier Morton and their father, Ralph Morton, and Aden Christian Smith and his father, Darnell Smith, all of Lynchburg; father, Dick Rossignol of Ormond Beach, Fla.; brother, Daniel Rossignol (Lanier Rossignol) of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; sister, Karen Rossignol (Robert Davis) of Morehead City, N.C.; granddaughter, Penelope Jane Morton and her mother, Jamie Sharman; nephews, Isaiah Rossignol, Joshua Rossignol; maternal uncles, William Allen Cooper Jr. (Auguste Cooper), James Ford Cooper (Magda Cooper), and Donald Edward Cooper; paternal aunts, Sandra Jean Nault (Robert Nault) and Joyce Marie Pilla (Nickolas Pilla); and numerous family members, friends and co-workers. Julie loved others very deeply and her life was that of a caretaker; she loved to take care of her children, family, friends and patients. She welcomed everyone into her heart and home and became a strong believer in God. Julie wants everyone to know that she is in God's hands and this is His plan for her. As she would say, "God's got me." Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Rossignol, Julie Louise
Service information
Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
