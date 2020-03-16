Lynn passed away at his home surrounded by his family. Service to be held at St Johns Episcopal Church, 200 Boston Ave, Lynchburg, Va., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 3 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow at the home of Laura and Lynn Rosser. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

