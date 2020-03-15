Lynn was born in Paris, Ill., to Josephine Spicer Rosser and George W Rosser on August 5, 1941. At the age of 6 years old, the family purchased a beautiful farm in Amherst, Co., Pedlar Mills, Va. After a brief illness, Lynn passed away at his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Thomas R. Rosser and Richard D. Rosser, and a daughter, Crystena R Gilliland. He is survived by Laura, his wife of 40 years; daughter, Katherine L. Rosser and husband, Gerald M. Wenner III and family; son, George L. Rosser Jr. and wife, Whitney Banton Rosser and familyl daughter, Cynthia R. Woodruff and husband, Jeff Woodruff; son, John Rosser and wife, Susan W. Rosser and family; and Reid A Rosser and wife, Patricia M Rosser and family. Lynn attended Virginia Tech and later joined the United States Air Force. After serving proudly, Lynn worked over fifty years in the Material Handling Industry. Lynn had the ability and knowledge to engineer and create from the smallest requirement to the most complex systems in his industry spanning the United States and Europe. His work ethics were admired and he continued working until his illness. He was known in his industry to be feared if you were bidding against him! Lynn was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2004 and 2005 and is known at Duke University as the Miracle Man. Lynn and Laura purchased "The Farm" in 2014 where they built their home. The last four years have been such a blessing sharing their love of raising cattle, enjoying time with grandchildren, Grady, Stirling, Baylor, and Reid and their gracious four-legged child, Hokie. In lieu of flowers, please consider St. John's Episcopal Church, 200 Boston Ave, Lynchburg, the Awareness Garden Foundation, or a charity of your choice. Service to be held at St Johns Episcopal Church, 200 Boston Ave., Lynchburg, Va., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 3 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow at the home of Laura and Lynn Rosser. Our family would like to thank the following physicians for the compassionate care: Dr. Tom Eppes, Dr. Mike Valentine, physicians and nurses with the Centra Cardiac ICU, Congestive Heart Team, and Hospice. Your kindness and love will never be forgotten. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.