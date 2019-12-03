Leslie Harold Ross Sr., USAF Retired, 84, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Dorothy Banks Ross for over 62 years. Leslie was born on December 13, 1934, in Lynchburg, a son of the late Robert Ross and Mattie Penn Ross. Leslie honorably served his country including the Vietnam War. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force and was a recipient of the Bronze Star for his service. He was a member of the Masons, Shriners and of the USAF Sgt. Association. He joined Mount Zion Baptist Church on Igloe Drive at an early age and actively served as a Deacon. In addition to his devoted wife, he is survived by his loving children, Anita Elaine Ross of Mebane, N.C., and Dr. Leslie Harold Ross Jr. of Tampa, Fla. The joy of his heart was his only granddaughter, Leslie Anne Ross- Snipes (Brian), and his great grandchildren, Brialynne Mackenzie Snipes and Bryson Ross Snipes of Mebane, N.C. He is also survived by his sister, Mrs. Elaine R. Scott of Lynchburg. Leslie never met a stranger and was respected by many. His dearest friends include Mr. Leonard "Pete" Peters, Mr. William Panell and Mr. Gary Smith. He will also fondly be remembered by the Wesley girls who always adored Pop. Leslie enjoyed a variety of activities including his devotion to his pastor, Reverend Jesse L. Hancock and the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He also delighted in spending time with family and friends and rooting for the Atlanta Falcons. Leslie was known to many as "Pop" and "Uncle Big". His beloved brothers-in-law and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers. His much-adored sisters-in-law and nieces will serve as flower girls. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A Celebration of Leslie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, in the Lynchburg chapel of Tharp Funeral Home with a eulogy by the Rev. Dr. Jesse L. Hancock and the Rev. Dr. Lanksford E. Hankins officiating. Military honors will be performed by American Legion Post 16. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.