David Michaels Rosemond, 80, of Gladys, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Bonnie Jennings Rosemond. David was born in Richmond, March 22, 1939, a son of the late Charles Fletcher Rosemond Sr. and the late Dorothy Estes Rosemond. In addition to his wife, he is survived by the following, daughter, Cathy Spencer (Phil) of Marietta, Ga., and her children, Mary Grace, Jerry, Suzanne and Rebecca; daughter, Suzanne Rosemond of St. Petersburg, Fla., and her children, Cory, Van, Tate and Jake; and a son, Brian Rosemond of Jacksonville, Fla.; stepdaughter, Ashley Creery of Scottsburg and her son, Nicholas; and stepson, Scott Holt of Glen Allen and his son, Brady; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Jean Rosemond Phaup of Quinton; brother, Robert Rosemond (Maryetta) of Mechanicsville; and sisters-in-law, Dee Rosemond of Chesterfield, Betty Rosemond of Glen Burnie, Md., and Dorothy Rosemond of Mechanicsville; stepfather, Dr. Patrick Reardon of Richmond; stepsister, Maria Nyguen (Tuan) of Ashburn; and stepbrother, Patrick Reardon (Josie) of Cypress, Calif. He was predeceased by three brothers, Charles Jr., William (Bookie) and Douglas Rosemond. David attended Benedictine High School in Richmond and post graduate school at Hargrave Military Academy. Upon graduation from Hargrave, he signed with the Baltimore Orioles as a pitcher. He retired from CSX Railroad in Jacksonville, Fla. David was an avid golfer and a great cook. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church by the Rev. Jamie Adams. The family will receive family and friends at his home at 1021 Phelps Creek Road, Gladys, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 267 Ebenezer Road, Gladys, VA 24554 designated to the "Crossing Point" Community Outreach Center or a charity of your choice. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
