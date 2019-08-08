Wakisha Rose, 43, of Reston, Va., previously Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was the daughter of Glennova Rose Franklin of Reston, Va. and the late Wallace Franklin. Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.
