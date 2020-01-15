On Friday, January 10, 2020, Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Rose peacefully departed this life into eternal rest. He was born on December 5, 1960 in Amherst County to the late Vernon Rose and Madeline Brown Rose. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Rose and Randy Rose; and one sister, Janice R. Grooms. Ronnie proudly served his country in the United States Army. He leaves to cherish his loving memories his wife, Veronica Trent Rose, of Lynchburg; one daughter, Felicia Howard (William); three grandsons, William Howard Jr., Amare Howard and Brandon Knox; two great-grandsons, Brandon Knox II and Braydon Knox, all of Temple, Texas; three stepchildren, Geneva and Thyanna Allen and Delonte Jones, all of Lynchburg; six sisters, Annie M. Rose, Carolyn Richerson, Maxine Scott (Ronald), Peggy Collins (Stephforn), Wendy Rose and Sheila Brown; one brother, Anthony Brown (Debbie); and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Baptist Church, Amherst with Pastor the Rev. Troy Anderson, officiating and the Rev. Brenda Brown, eulogist. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Military rites will be given by American Legion Post 16. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

