Marcha Karen Rose, 58, of Madison Heights, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born on January 8, 1961, she was a daughter of the late Albert Rose and Patricia Morris. Marcha was truly a great example to family, friends, and strangers on how to walk and talk the Christian life. Over the years, her constant and consistent work for the Lord was evidenced by how many lives she influenced and touched. Her ministries included, The Valley Roses, Kingdom Building, Camps for Christ, By Faith Transportation, Kingdom Bridge, Angel Mountain Walk, Albert's Mission, Next Generation and was active with foster care. Often you would find Marcha showing her love for others by taking in those in need, caring for the elderly, and raising other people's children and babies. What a woman! She worked at Central Virginia Training Center and Fairmont Crossing for 32 years as a CNA where she could be counted on to be dependable, trustworthy, and prayerful. Most of all Marcha enjoyed fasting, praying, and serving God through helping others. In addition to her parents, Marcha was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Edward Cashwell III. Marcha is survived by her children, Angel Cashwell; son, Joseph Cashwell and his wife, Danielle; and daughter, Dominque Napier; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her twelve siblings; as well as a host of other family members. A funeral service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Mark Baptist Church-Amherst at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in The Valley at the family's Cemetery. The repass will be at St. Mark Baptist Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
