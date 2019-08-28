George Daniel Rose Jr., 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Helen Joan Wilson Rose; his son, Brian Rose and his wife, Denise, of Belmont, N.C.; his daughter, Karen R. Schanck and her husband, Richard, of Hollywood, Md.; and five grandchildren, Suzanne Rose, Austin Rose, Megan Schanck, Sarah Schanck and Ben Schanck. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 31, 1929, he was the son of the late George Daniel Rose and Carrie Winona Hedges Rose. He attended Des Moines Technical High School and Grandview College in Des Moines. In 1951, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Army Signal Corps in Germany until May 1953. He then attended Iowa State College at Ames, Iowa where he graduated with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1956, he joined General Electric in Syracuse, N.Y., and was transferred with the GE Communications Products Department to Lynchburg in 1959. He was with GE and Ericsson for a total of 35 years as an electrical design engineer, senior engineer and unit manager where he was involved in the design and production of a variety of standard and special projects. He was a Professional Engineer registered in Virginia in 1967. He was a life member of the American Radio Relay League, was an active member of the Lynchburg Amateur Radio Club, and was heavily involved in emergency communications. His Amateur Radio License call was W4GCE. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Chaplain Sherry Wineset officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.