Iris Bernice Smith Sandidge Rose Iris Bernice Smith Sandidge Rose travelled the "Highway to Heaven" on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. she arrived at her destination. She was just five days short of her ninetieth birthday. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Baptist Church with Pastor, the Rev. Troy Anderson, officiating and the Rev. Rodney Sandidge, as eulogist. The interment will be held at the Jones Family Cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.