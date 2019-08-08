Iris Bernice Smith Sandidge Rose Iris Bernice Smith Sandidge Rose travelled the "Highway to Heaven" on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. she arrived at her destination. She was just five days short of her ninetieth birthday. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Baptist Church with Pastor, the Rev. Troy Anderson, officiating and the Rev. Rodney Sandidge, as eulogist. The interment will be held at the Jones Family Cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

