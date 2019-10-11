Henry William Rose, 80, died on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Guggenheimer Health & Rehab. He was born on Monday, February 27, 1939, to the late George and Connie Rose. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, George M. Rose and Massie P. Rose. He retired from Martin Marietta and he was a Trustee of New Jerusalem Baptist Church. He is survived by his three sons, Larry Rose (Cynthia) of Amherst, Lonnie Rose (Whitney) of Madison Heights and Greg Rose (Andrea) of Conyers, Ga.; one very devoted daughter, Shelia Anderson (Vince) of Lynchburg; devoted companion, Clarise Jefferson; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; two sisters, Dorothy Fletcher of Amherst and Annie Mae Daniels (Jay) of Maryland; sister-in-law, Sarah Rose of Lynchburg; and a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Rodney Sandbridge officiating. The family would like to give a special thanks to Centra Hospice of Lynchburg and their doctors. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
