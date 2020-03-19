Phyllis Janet Thomas Rorer, 86, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Heritage Green Memory Care. She was the wife of the late Benjamin Pierce Rorer. Born January 31, 1934, in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Lewis and Cecil Griselda Couch Thomas. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church where she was active in the choir and played piano for her Sunday School Class. She also participated in several singing groups. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, enjoyed walking, gardening and life in general. She is survived by Michael W. Rorer and his wife, Donna, of Bedford and David T. Rorer and his wife, Beth of Glen Allen, Va.; two daughters, Janet L. Rorer of Forest and Jane R. Randall and her husband, James, of Merritt Island, Fla.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca Jane Page. A private graveside service for family only will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Dennis Hollandsworth and the Rev. Jim Randall officiating. Public viewing at the funeral home will be Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
