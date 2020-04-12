Larry E. Roop, 78, of Rustburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He is preceded in death by his brother, Steve Roop. He was a retired machinist with AMG, Inc. and a former member of the United States Army Reserve. Surviving are his wife, Mary Jean Southern Roop; daughters, Heather Roop Flynn, Kristen Roop and Stephanie Bowman; grandson, Brett Bowman; and brother, Roger Roop. There will be no service at this time. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

