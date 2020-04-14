Larry E Roop, 78, of Rustburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobert E. and Gardie Quesenbury Roop, and one brother, Stevie Roop. He retired from AMG, Inc. and was a member of the Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department for many years as well as the Lyn-Dan Heights Ruritan Club. He served in the Army reserves as a young man. Surviving are his wife of almost 46 years, Mary Jean Southern Roop; daughters, Heather Roop Flynn (Christopher), Kristen Roop, and Stephanie Bowman (Randy); grandson, Brett Bowman; much beloved nephew, Tucker Southern and brother Roger Roop (Mary). Also, the family wants to thank Lewis Clark for being such a faithful friend. Per Larry's wishes, there will be no services at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family's home in Rustburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.

