Christopher Allen Romer, 27, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Born on August 30, 1992, in Cumberland, Maryland, he was a son of Ronald V. Sweeney Sr. and the late Myrna Romer. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Callie Brown. He is survived by three sisters, April Sweeney of Madison Heights, Tabitha Wright of Madison Heights, and Margery Talley of Winchester; two brothers, Ronald V. Sweeney Jr. of Madison Heights, and Marcus Romer of Cumberland, Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Romer, Christopher Allen
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
