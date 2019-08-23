George Walter Rogers died peacefully in his sleep early Saturday morning, August 17, 2019. He was a man unlike any other man. A humble man who walked in integrity and honor, with respect for all he met. George's eyes always sparkled even after 3 1/2 years as a prisoner of war during World War II. That sparkle is what attracted our mother, Barbara, and led to a loving relationship of 70 years. George was a successful businessman, a loving husband, a father of five, grandfather to 12 and great-grandfather to 23. Surrounded by his family as he neared the end, his large loving hands would engulf us as he patted our heads in comfort. After 100 years of a life well lived and deeply loved, he stepped off into eternity, united again with his loving wife, Barbara. George will be sorely missed but he has left many wonderful memories to cherish until we meet again. Thank you Dad! A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Thomas Rd. Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donate in memory of George Rogers to Thomas Rd. Baptist Church.
