Toby A. Robinson October 31, 1956 - May 31, 2020 Toby A. Robinson passed away this life on May 31, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. He was born on October 31, 1956, to the late Gracie Robinson and late Harry Poindexter Jr. He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. He was a member of Wingfield Baptist Church. He is survived by two sisters, Mary Thompson and Pamela Ashferd, Pa.; three brothers, Brad, Sam, and Keith Robinson; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Robinson and Christine Robinson, and a host of niece, nephews; a very-very great caregiver, Barbara Bradshaw, and many cousins and friends. At the family request no service will be held. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24503

To plant a tree in memory of Toby Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries