Ms. Shirley Ann Robinson, 81, of 1304 Wileman Road, Lynch Station, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday afternoon, July 18, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born September 30, 1937, in Lynchburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Fred D. Flint and Vertis Mae Jones Flint. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Alonzo E. Robinson Jr. and one brother, John Matthew Flint. Ms. Robinson was a retired employee of Abbott Laboratories, Altavista, Virginia and was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church, where she served as member of the usher board. Those left to cherish her memories are five daughters, Carolyn Peavey of Lynch Station, Virginia, Gladys Glass (Dexter) of Hurt, Virginia, Gail Hubbard (Carl) of Altavista, Virginia, Lisa Davis (William) of Lynchburg, Virginia and Patricia Taylor of Nathalie, Virginia; one sister, Aretha McPeters of Youngstown, Ohio; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Ms. Robinson will be conducted on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Shiloh Baptist Church with the Rev. Howard E. Bolden Jr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT CONTINUES THROUGH THE WEEKEND... .STRONG HIGH PRESSURE ALOFT WILL REMAIN ACROSS THE REGION THIS WEEKEND BRINGING SOME OF THE HOTTEST AIR OF THE SEASON. HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S WILL COMBINE WITH HIGH DEWPOINTS, RESULTING IN HEAT INDEX VALUES FROM 105 DEGREES TO AROUND 110 DEGREES DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM EDT SUNDAY... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...UP TO 107 DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 90S, AND DEWPOINTS IN THE LOWER 70S. * TIMING...THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING AND THEN AGAIN SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...PROLONGED EXPOSURE OR ANY STRENUOUS ACTIVITY MAY LEAD TO HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES THAT REQUIRE IMMEDIATE MEDICAL ATTENTION. * LOCATIONS...PARTS OF THE VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT AND FOOTHILLS. * HAZARDS...HIGH HEAT INDICES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS HIGH HUMIDITIES ARE EXPECTED TO COMBINE WITH HOT TEMPERATURES TO MAKE IT FEEL LIKE IT IS 105 DEGREES OR GREATER. THIS COMBINATION WILL INCREASE THE LIKELIHOOD OF HEAT ILLNESSES. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN...CHECK ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS... AND PROVIDE SHADE AND FRESH WATER FOR OUTDOOR ANIMALS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS...IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE...RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK...THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY...CALL 9 1 1. &&
