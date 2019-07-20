Ms. Shirley Ann Robinson, 81, of 1304 Wileman Road, Lynch Station, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday afternoon, July 18, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born September 30, 1937, in Lynchburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Fred D. Flint and Vertis Mae Jones Flint. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Alonzo E. Robinson Jr. and one brother, John Matthew Flint. Ms. Robinson was a retired employee of Abbott Laboratories, Altavista, Virginia and was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church, where she served as member of the usher board. Those left to cherish her memories are five daughters, Carolyn Peavey of Lynch Station, Virginia, Gladys Glass (Dexter) of Hurt, Virginia, Gail Hubbard (Carl) of Altavista, Virginia, Lisa Davis (William) of Lynchburg, Virginia and Patricia Taylor of Nathalie, Virginia; one sister, Aretha McPeters of Youngstown, Ohio; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Ms. Robinson will be conducted on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Shiloh Baptist Church with the Rev. Howard E. Bolden Jr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

