Mary M. Robinson, 98, of Altavista, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Shiloh Baptist Church, Lynch Station, Va. at 2 p.m. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries