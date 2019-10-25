Mrs. Robinson was born on March 15, 1929, to the late Dixie Dolley Simpson and William McKinley Simpson. She passed away on September 29, 2019, after an extended illness. She had been faithfully cared for by her children, Andrew, Suzetta, and Scott Robinson in her home for the last few years. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Noble Robinson. She is survived by her seven children, Steven, Rob, Timothy, Scott, Suzetta, Andrew, and Lisa; her 10 grandchildren, and her three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Whitten Funeral Homes, Inc. is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
