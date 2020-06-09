August 12, 1947 - June 6, 2020 Mr. Horace Melvin Robinson, age 72, of Rustburg, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Mr. Joseph Robinson Sr. and Mrs. Lillian Adelle Nowlin Robinson. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Joseph Robinson Jr. and two sisters, Margaret Beards and Lillian Robinson. He is survived by his devoted wife, Eva Adams Robinson of the home; devoted two sons, Corey L. Robinson Sr. and Eric M. Robinson of Rustburg; four grandchildren, Terrell and Tamara Robinson of Altavista, Kiera and Corey Robinson Jr. of Lynchburg; one devoted brother, Frank Robinson (Debra) of Rustburg; three sisters, Amelia Moon (Ellis) of Lynch Station, Delores Hill and Doris Robinson of Rustburg; three brothers-in-law; four aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 12 noon at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Brookneal with interment in First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Rustburg. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. The family wishes to thank his health care providers, Deloris Dixon, Reva Monroe, Jennifer Reynolds and Tressa White; his family physician, Dr. Trudy Shahady, for her dedication and compassion; the Home Care Services, Genetiva and Charlene Mitchell; Home Recovery, Good Shepherd Hospice and others, and special thanks to the Rustburg Rescue Squad. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virginia 24528
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.