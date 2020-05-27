George (Chucky) L. Robinson George (Chucky) L. Robinson, 50, of AltaVista, Va., departed this life on Saturday, May 23, 2020. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 1 until 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mount Pisgah CME Church in Evington, Va. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of George Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

