William "Bill" C. Robertson, 84, peacefully departed his life on Monday, September 23, 2019, at his home in Gladstone, Va. He was born September 25, 1934, to the late Sidney Robinson and Melinda Robinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children, Loretta Robertson, Richard Robertson and Leonard Robertson; two brothers, Leroy Glover and John Robinson; four sisters, Martha Johnson, Nanny Moss, Sarah Morris and Geraldine Thornton. Bill leaves to cherish his memories with his loving wife, Joyce-Ann Robertson of sixty-three years; his sons, Henry Robertson (Roberta), Bruce Robertson (Mia) and Fernando Robertson (Eleanor); daughters, Delores Robertson, Caroline Revely, Marilyn Bailey (Harry), Patricia Ferguson and Gale Robertson (Rosco); a special sister, Vonda Trent; seven sisters-in-law; five brothers-in-law; thirty grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Eddie Pennix, officiating. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
