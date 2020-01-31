Wilbert Allen Robertson Wilbert Allen Robertson departed this life on January 25, 2020, and was born to William and Dorothy Robertson on January 21, 1955. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Robertson; and siblings, Doris, Phyllis, Wanda, James, Leroy and Frank. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Lisa of Altavista and Gail of Manassas; his siblings, Lillian Smith (Carl Sr.) of Rustburg, Mildred Smith (Dennis Sr.) of Lynchburg, Deborah Robinson (Frank Sr.) of Rustburg, Douglas Robinson of Brooklyn, N.Y., and David Robinson of Lynchburg; aunts, Phyllis Jones of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Irene Robinson of Lynchburg, Va.; ten grandchildren; a devoted stepson, Ronnie Turner; special caregivers, Tonya and Tameca Robinson; and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Coolwell with the Rev. Charles Frye, officiating. The interment will be held at the Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Robertson, Wilbert Allen
