Tylen Isaiah Robertson, left the loving arms of his mother, grandmother and Daddy Bruce into the eternal arms of his heavenly father, Jesus, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Tylen was born on March 31, 2004 to Catherine Robertson Wilder. Tylen was diagnosed with Hunter's Syndrome (MPS2) at the age of two, with a life expectancy of less than 10 years, which he exceeded. Tylen would have celebrated his 16th birthday on March 31, 2020. He leaves to forever cherish his memory, his parents, Catherine Robertson Wilder and Norton Bruce Wilder; three brothers, Norton Bruce Wilder Jr, Kahil Wilson and Nehemiah Wright; devoted maternal grandmother, Diane Robertson; grandmother, Elaine Wilder; great uncles, Michael Mobley, Tony Robertson (Emma), and Michael Saunders; great aunt, Angela Chambers(Tony); cousin/aunts, Jasmine, Bianca, Chelsea, Tonette, To'nie, Catherine and Rose; and a host of cousins, relatives, friends and the Prayer of Faith Temple Church Family. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Prayer of Faith Temple COGIC, with Elder Jonathan G. Willis, Pastor, officiating. The interment will be in the Forest Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Service information
