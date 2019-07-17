Martha Harris Robertson, 79, of Lynchburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, July 15, 2019. Born February 22, 1940 in Campbell County, she was a daughter to the late Courtney and Etta Harris. She was a longtime member of Timberlake Baptist Church. She served as organist, pianist and worked in the Church office, as well as serving as a teacher at Timberlake Christian School. Martha is preceded in death by a son, William Ernest Robertson and all four of her siblings. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ernest Moulton Robertson; children, Deborah Robertson Garbee (Paul), Linda Robertson Alley (David), and Ernest Paul Robertson (Jessica); grandchildren, Crystal (Ben), Emily, Danielle (Matthew), Maryanne (Landon), Rebecca, and Kap; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Charlotte, and a boy on the way, as well as a host of other family members. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International in Martha's memory. The family will receive friends today, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Virginia Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Timberlake Baptist Church. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
