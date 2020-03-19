Funeral services for Mrs. Loretta S. Robertson, of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Dr. C. H. Miller Jr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the Elba Cemetery, Gretna, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

