On February 14, 2020, Wiley Dean Roberts, 82, of Lynchburg, was called home to be reunited with his family. He was born on May 19, 1937, to Lela Parks Roberts and Lucius Roberts in Troutdale, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Willie Roberts and Jerry Roberts; and five sisters, Ruby Heatwole, Lola Adcock, Betty Jo Patrick, Betty Jean Phelps, and Diana Namerby. Wiley is survived by one brother, Lucius David Roberts (Norma) of Tucson, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews. Wiley served in the United States Army. He worked many years for Money Handling Systems servicing coin and currency counters in many banks throughout the area. A celebration of Wiley's life will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Culpeper National Cemetery at 1 p.m. The family would like to thank Heritage Green Assisted Living staff in Lynchburg and Gentle Shepherd Hospice in Roanoke for the care and support Wiley received. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wiley Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries